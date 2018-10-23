P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
FACIL holds a Board meeting on October 29, 2018 (KSE)
Date: 23 Oct 2018
Commercial Facilities Company holds a Board meeting on October 29, 2018 to discuss financial results of period ended September 30, 2018.
More » Commercial Facilities Company FACIL    23 Oct 2018      172.00     -1.00
Advertisement
More News of FACIL
FACIL holds a Board meeting on October 29, 2018 (KSE) - 23 Oct 2018
FACIL holds a Board meeting on May 8, 2018 (KSE) - 07 May 2018
FACIL announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 28 Mar 2018
FACIL holds a General meeting on March 28, 2018 (KSE) - 11 Mar 2018
FACIL obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE) - 19 Feb 2018
FACIL holds a Board meeting on February 7, 2018 (KSE) - 04 Feb 2018
FACIL holds a Board meeting on October 29, 2017 (KSE) - 26 Oct 2017
FACIL obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE) - 28 Aug 2017
FACIL commences dividend distribution effective April 24, 2017 (KSE) - 17 Apr 2017
FACIL announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 16 Apr 2017
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center