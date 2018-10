MUNSHAAT announces results of General meeting (KSE) Date: 22 Oct 2018 Munshaat Real Estate Projects Co announced results of General meeting held on October 21, 2018. Shareholders approved settlement with General Authority for Zakat and Income Tax of tax claim of SAR 1,891,502,613 for period from 2003 till 2013 as well as amount due for period from 2014 till 2017 against payment of SAR 411,446,254