P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
MENA announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (KSE)
Date: 22 Oct 2018
MENA Real Estate Company announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on October 22, 2018. Shareholders approved to reduce capital by KD 138,693.300 to become KD 13,702,256.500 representing shares unsubscribed in by shareholders of Capital Holding Company. Clause (6) of Articles of Incorporation and Clause (5) of the Company Statute were amended accordingly.
More » MENA Real Estate Company MENA    22 Oct 2018      27.00     -2.00
Advertisement
More News of MENA
MENA announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 22 Oct 2018
MENA holds an Extraordinary General meeting on October 22, 2018 (KSE) - 07 Oct 2018
Suspension of shares of MENA effective September 12, 2018 (KSE) - 12 Sep 2018
MENA announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 06 Aug 2018
MENA holds an Extraordinary General meeting on August 6, 2018 (KSE) - 23 Jul 2018
MENA announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 22 Jul 2018
MENA holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on July 22, 2018 (KSE) - 03 Jul 2018
MENA holds a Board meeting on February 13, 2018 (KSE) - 11 Feb 2018
MENA announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 10 Jan 2018
MENA holds an Extraordinary General meeting on January 10, 2018 (KSE) - 11 Dec 2017
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center