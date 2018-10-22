MENA announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) Date: 22 Oct 2018 MENA Real Estate Company announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on October 22, 2018. Shareholders approved to reduce capital by KD 138,693.300 to become KD 13,702,256.500 representing shares unsubscribed in by shareholders of Capital Holding Company. Clause (6) of Articles of Incorporation and Clause (5) of the Company Statute were amended accordingly.