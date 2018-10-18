NRE holds an Extraordinary General meeting on November 8, 2018 (KSE) Date: 18 Oct 2018 National Real Estate Company holds an Extraordinary General meeting on November 8, 2018 to discuss transforming debt of Agility Investment Holding Co amounting to KD 31 Mill into 272,800,000 shares in the company's capital, increasing Issued Capital from KD 108,862,510 to KD 136,142,510. Clause (6) of Articles of Incorporation as well as Clause (5) of the Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.