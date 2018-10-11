P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

INOVEST holds an Extraordinary General meeting on November 4, 2018 (KSE)
Date: 11 Oct 2018
INOVEST holds an Extraordinary General meeting on November 4, 2018, to be postponed to November 11, 2018 in case of insufficient Quorum. Shareholders shall discuss amending the Company Statute to conform to Law 1/2018.
More News of INOVEST
INOVEST holds an Extraordinary General meeting on November 4, 2018 (KSE) - 11 Oct 2018
INOVEST holds a Board meeting on November 1, 2018 (KSE) - 12 Sep 2018
INOVEST announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 12 Feb 2018
INOVEST holds a General meeting on February 12, 2018 (KSE) - 22 Jan 2018
INOVEST opens nomination for Board of Directors (KSE) - 11 Jan 2018
INOVEST holds a Board meeting on February 7, 2018 (KSE) - 25 Dec 2017
INOVEST holds a Board meeting on October 30, 2017 (KSE) - 20 Sep 2017
INOVEST announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 14 Sep 2017
INOVEST holds a Board meeting on February 13, 2017 (KSE) - 06 Dec 2016
INOVEST holds a Board meeting on November 14, 2016 (KSE) - 19 Sep 2016
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
