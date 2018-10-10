P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

KPPC obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE)
Date: 10 Oct 2018
Privatization Holding Co. announced that Capital Markets Authority approved, on October 10, 2018, its request to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares over a period of 6 months commencing date of approval.
More » Privatization Holding Co. KPPC    10 Oct 2018      52.50     0.50
More News of KPPC
KPPC holds a Board meeting on August 12, 2018 (KSE) - 09 Aug 2018
KPPC announces Board list (KSE) - 03 Jun 2018
KPPC announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 28 May 2018
KPPC holds a General meeting on May 28, 2018 (KSE) - 13 May 2018
KPPC holds a Board meeting on March 13, 2018 (KSE) - 12 Mar 2018
KPPC holds a Board meeting on November 14, 2017 (KSE) - 09 Nov 2017
KPPC announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 10 Jul 2017
KPPC holds a General meeting on July 9, 2017 (KSE) - 18 Jun 2017
KPPC's EGM resolutions (KSE) - 10 Aug 2016
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
