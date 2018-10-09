P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

SRE earns KD 1.5 Mill profit out of selling properties in UK (KSE)
Date: 09 Oct 2018
Salhia Real Estate Company sold a number of properties in the United Kingdom through 50% owned company, KBI Real Estate. Properties were sold at GBP 17,365,730 equivalent to KD 6,946,292 resulting a net profit stake of KD 1,593,466.
