SRE earns KD 1.5 Mill profit out of selling properties in UK (KSE) Date: 09 Oct 2018 Salhia Real Estate Company sold a number of properties in the United Kingdom through 50% owned company, KBI Real Estate. Properties were sold at GBP 17,365,730 equivalent to KD 6,946,292 resulting a net profit stake of KD 1,593,466.