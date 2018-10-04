P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

AMWAL announces resignation of Board Members (KSE)
Date: 07 Oct 2018
Amwal International Investment Co. announced resignation of Board Members following SHUAA Capital Company's acquisition of majority of the shares. Agenda of General meeting will include election of new Board Members.
More News of AMWAL
AMWAL concludes procedures to acquire 70,.9% stake of AMWAL (KSE) - 27 Sep 2018
AMWAL announces end of shares collection period (KSE) - 09 Sep 2018
AMWAL holds a Board meeting on August 8, 2018 (KSE) - 07 Aug 2018
AMWAL announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 14 May 2018
AMWAL announces Board list (KSE) - 14 May 2018
AMWAL holds a General meeting on May 13, 2018 (KSE) - 29 Apr 2018
AMWAL holds a Board meeting on March 26, 2018 (KSE) - 25 Mar 2018
AMWAL announces Board changes (KSE) - 25 Jan 2018
AMWAL opens nomination for Board of Directors (KSE) - 10 Dec 2017
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
