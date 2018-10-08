MENA holds an Extraordinary General meeting on October 22, 2018 (KSE) Date: 07 Oct 2018 MENA Real Estate Company holds an Extraordinary General meeting on October 22, 2018 to discuss reducing capital from KD 13,840,949 to KD 13,702,256 representing value of shares unsubscribed by shareholders of Capital Holding Company. Articles of Incorporation and Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.