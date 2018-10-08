P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

MENA holds an Extraordinary General meeting on October 22, 2018 (KSE)
Date: 07 Oct 2018
MENA Real Estate Company holds an Extraordinary General meeting on October 22, 2018 to discuss reducing capital from KD 13,840,949 to KD 13,702,256 representing value of shares unsubscribed by shareholders of Capital Holding Company. Articles of Incorporation and Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.
More » MENA Real Estate Company MENA    08 Oct 2018      26.00     0.10
More News of MENA
Suspension of shares of MENA effective September 12, 2018 (KSE) - 12 Sep 2018
MENA announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 06 Aug 2018
MENA holds an Extraordinary General meeting on August 6, 2018 (KSE) - 23 Jul 2018
MENA announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 22 Jul 2018
MENA holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on July 22, 2018 (KSE) - 03 Jul 2018
MENA holds a Board meeting on February 13, 2018 (KSE) - 11 Feb 2018
MENA announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 10 Jan 2018
MENA holds an Extraordinary General meeting on January 10, 2018 (KSE) - 11 Dec 2017
MENA announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 22 Nov 2017
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
