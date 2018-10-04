P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

ALMAL holds an Extraordinary General meeting on October 16, 2018 (KSE)
Date: 04 Oct 2018
Al Mal Investment Co. holds an Extraordinary General meeting on October 16, 2018 to discuss amending Clause (5) of Articles of Incorporation and Clause (4) of the Company Statute.
More » Al Mal Investment Co. ALMAL
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
