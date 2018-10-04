P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

IFAHR announces resignation of a Board Member (KSE)
Date: 04 Oct 2018
IFA Hotels and Resorts Co. announced resignation of Board Member Messrs. Tilal Investment Co. represented by Mr. Rami Habli. Substitute Member Messrs. Banco Comercial Portugues was sommoned in replacement.
More » IFA Hotels and Resorts Co. IFAHR    04 Oct 2018      96.90     -0.10
