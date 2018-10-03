P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

ALMAL postpones Extraordinary General meeting (KSE)
Date: 03 Oct 2018
Al Mal Investment Co. announced that Extraordinary General meeting scheduled on October 2, 2018 was not held due to insufficient quorum. New date shall be announced later.
More » Al Mal Investment Co. ALMAL    03 Oct 2018      17.80     -0.70
