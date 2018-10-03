P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

ALAMAN obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE)
Date: 03 Oct 2018
Al Aman Investment Co. announced that Capital Markets Authority approved, on October 2, 2018, its request to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares over a period of 6 months commencing date of approval.
