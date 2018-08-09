ABOUT US - Consulting Services
Send Feedback
THURAYA holds a Board meeting on October 8, 2018 (KSE)
Date: 03 Oct 2018
Dar Al Thuraya Real Estate Co. holds a Board meeting on October 8, 2018 to discuss the appointment of one of the auditors in the list approved by Capital Markets Authority for financial year 2018.
More »
Dar Al Thuraya Real Estate Co. THURAYA
09 Aug 2018
220.00
16.00
More News of THURAYA
THURAYA holds a Board meeting on October 8, 2018 (KSE)
- 03 Oct 2018
THURAYA holds a Board meeting on August 2, 2018 (KSE)
- 01 Aug 2018
THURAYA announces results of General meeting (KSE)
- 28 May 2018
THURAYA announces resignation of two Board Members (KSE)
- 23 May 2018
THURAYA announces resignation of CEO (KSE)
- 20 Aug 2017
THURAYA announces results of General meeting (KSE)
- 14 Aug 2017
THURAYA holds a General meeting on August 14, 2017 (KSE)
- 18 Jul 2017
THURAYA announces results of General meeting (KSE)
- 06 Mar 2017
THURAYA holds a General meeting on March 6, 2017 (KSE)
- 16 Feb 2017
THURAYA holds a Board meeting on November 8, 2016 (KSE)
- 06 Nov 2016
» More News
Latest Company News
ALMAL postpones Extraordinary General meeting (KSE)
- 03 Oct 2018
ALAMAN obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE)
- 03 Oct 2018
THURAYA holds a Board meeting on October 8, 2018 (KSE)
- 03 Oct 2018
KFIN obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE)
- 02 Oct 2018
OSOUL divests of a foreign investment earning KD 188,000 profit (KSE)
- 02 Oct 2018
KIB obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE)
- 01 Oct 2018
GIH holds an Extraordinary General meeting on October 17, 2018 (KSE)
- 01 Oct 2018
TAAMEER obtains approval to buy or sell treasury shares (KSE)
- 01 Oct 2018
KIB appoints a Deputy Chairman and CEO (KSE)
- 01 Oct 2018
AMWAL concludes procedures to acquire 70,.9% stake of AMWAL (KSE)
- 27 Sep 2018
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
Date
Company
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
Date
Company
10 Oct
Alrai Media Group Company
14 Oct
Al Arabiya Real Estate Co
17 Oct
Gulf Investment House
23 Oct
Osos Holding Group Company
24 Oct
Warba Bank
View All »
Latest Sector News
Shares of Integrated in trade effective July 15, 2018 (KSE)
- 15 Jul 2018
Approval to list shares of Integrated Holding Company in KSE (KSE)
- 04 Jul 2018
KSE announces that Safat Global is listed back effective November 7, 2017 (KSE)
- 06 Nov 2016
» More News
