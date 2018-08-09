P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
THURAYA holds a Board meeting on October 8, 2018 (KSE)
Date: 03 Oct 2018
Dar Al Thuraya Real Estate Co. holds a Board meeting on October 8, 2018 to discuss the appointment of one of the auditors in the list approved by Capital Markets Authority for financial year 2018.
More » Dar Al Thuraya Real Estate Co. THURAYA    09 Aug 2018      220.00     16.00
Advertisement
More News of THURAYA
THURAYA holds a Board meeting on October 8, 2018 (KSE) - 03 Oct 2018
THURAYA holds a Board meeting on August 2, 2018 (KSE) - 01 Aug 2018
THURAYA announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 28 May 2018
THURAYA announces resignation of two Board Members (KSE) - 23 May 2018
THURAYA announces resignation of CEO (KSE) - 20 Aug 2017
THURAYA announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 14 Aug 2017
THURAYA holds a General meeting on August 14, 2017 (KSE) - 18 Jul 2017
THURAYA announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 06 Mar 2017
THURAYA holds a General meeting on March 6, 2017 (KSE) - 16 Feb 2017
THURAYA holds a Board meeting on November 8, 2016 (KSE) - 06 Nov 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center