KFIN obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE)
Date: 02 Oct 2018
Kuwait Finance House announced that Central Bank of Kuwait approved
KFIN's request to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares over a period of 6 months commencing expiry of current permit on October 30, 2018 till April 30, 2019.
More News of KFIN
