Advertisement
OSOUL divests of a foreign investment earning KD 188,000 profit (KSE)
Date: 02 Oct 2018
Osoul Investment Co. divested of an investment in a store located in Phoenix, Arizona, USA at USD 3,622,287 equivalent to KD 1,095,923 earning a profit of USD 622,287 equivalent to KD 188,273.
More » Osoul Investment Co. OSOUL    27 Sep 2018      53.30     -0.10
More News of OSOUL
OSOUL holds a Board meeting on July 31, 2018 (KSE) - 29 Jul 2018
OSOUL announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 10 Jun 2018
OSOUL holds an Extraordinary General meeting on June 10, 2018 (KSE) - 27 May 2018
OSOUL holds an Extraordinary General meeting on June 3, 2018 (KSE) - 27 May 2018
OSOUL announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 21 May 2018
OSOUL holds a Board meeting on May 14, 2018 (KSE) - 07 May 2018
OSOUL holds a Board meeting on March 25, 2018 (KSE) - 21 Mar 2018
OSOUL announces resignation of Chairman (KSE) - 02 Nov 2017
OSOUL holds a Board meeting on October 31, 2017 (KSE) - 26 Oct 2017
» More News
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
