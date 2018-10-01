ABOUT US - Consulting Services
KUWAIT
SAUDI
MUSCAT
QATAR
DUBAI
ABU DHABI
BAHRAIN
MARKET
TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
FUNDAMENTAL ANALYSIS
NEWS & CORP ACTIONS
COMPANY ANALYSIS
ASMA REPORTS
ASMA CHARTS
KIB obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE)
Date: 01 Oct 2018
Kuwait International Bank announced that Central Bank of Kuwait approved, on September 30, 2018, its request to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares over a period of 6 months commencing expiry of current permit on October 28, 2018 and ending April 28, 2019.
Kuwait International Bank KIB
01 Oct 2018
237.00
-1.00
