P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
GIH holds an Extraordinary General meeting on October 17, 2018 (KSE)
Date: 01 Oct 2018
Gulf Investment House holds an Extraordinary General meeting on October 17, 2018. Shareholders shall discuss writing off part of Accumulated Losses amounting to KD 343,089 using Legal Reserve and writing off remaining KD 10,324,512 through reducing capital from KD 16,420,244 to KD 6,095,732. Capital shall then be increased from KD 6,095,732 to KD 40,649,566. Clause (7) of Articles of Incorporation as well as Clause (6) of the Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.
More » Gulf Investment House GIH    01 Oct 2018      16.50     -1.00
Advertisement
More News of GIH
GIH holds an Extraordinary General meeting on October 17, 2018 (KSE) - 01 Oct 2018
GIH holds a Board meeting on July 23, 2018 (KSE) - 19 Jul 2018
GIH holds an Extraordinary General meeting on July 10, 2018 (KSE) - 25 Jun 2018
GIH announces Board list (KSE) - 30 May 2018
GIH announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 27 May 2018
GIH holds a General meeting on May 27, 2018 (KSE) - 10 May 2018
GIH announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 11 Dec 2017
GIH opens nomination to elect two Board Members (KSE) - 07 Dec 2017
GIH holds a General meeting on December 11, 2017 (KSE) - 03 Dec 2017
GIH holds a General meeting on December 3, 2017 (KSE) - 15 Nov 2017
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
02 Oct Al Mal Investment Co.
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center