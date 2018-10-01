GIH holds an Extraordinary General meeting on October 17, 2018 (KSE) Date: 01 Oct 2018 Gulf Investment House holds an Extraordinary General meeting on October 17, 2018. Shareholders shall discuss writing off part of Accumulated Losses amounting to KD 343,089 using Legal Reserve and writing off remaining KD 10,324,512 through reducing capital from KD 16,420,244 to KD 6,095,732. Capital shall then be increased from KD 6,095,732 to KD 40,649,566. Clause (7) of Articles of Incorporation as well as Clause (6) of the Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.