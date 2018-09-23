AMWAL concludes procedures to acquire 70,.9% stake of AMWAL (KSE) Date: 27 Sep 2018 Kuwait Stock Exchange announced, on September 27, 2018, conclusion of procedues initiated by SHUAA Capital to acquire 70.908% stake of capital of Amwal International Investment Co. representing 128,025,460 share at KD 0.065 per share totalling KD 8,321,654.