P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
AMWAL concludes procedures to acquire 70,.9% stake of AMWAL (KSE)
Date: 27 Sep 2018
Kuwait Stock Exchange announced, on September 27, 2018, conclusion of procedues initiated by SHUAA Capital to acquire 70.908% stake of capital of Amwal International Investment Co. representing 128,025,460 share at KD 0.065 per share totalling KD 8,321,654.
More » Amwal International Investment Co. AMWAL    23 Sep 2018      63.00     -0.70
Advertisement
More News of AMWAL
AMWAL concludes procedures to acquire 70,.9% stake of AMWAL (KSE) - 27 Sep 2018
AMWAL announces end of shares collection period (KSE) - 09 Sep 2018
AMWAL holds a Board meeting on August 8, 2018 (KSE) - 07 Aug 2018
AMWAL announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 14 May 2018
AMWAL announces Board list (KSE) - 14 May 2018
AMWAL holds a General meeting on May 13, 2018 (KSE) - 29 Apr 2018
AMWAL holds a Board meeting on March 26, 2018 (KSE) - 25 Mar 2018
AMWAL announces Board changes (KSE) - 25 Jan 2018
AMWAL opens nomination for Board of Directors (KSE) - 10 Dec 2017
AMWAL holds a Board meeting on November 14, 2017 (KSE) - 13 Nov 2017
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center