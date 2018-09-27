P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

ITHMR holds a Board meeting on November 13, 2018 (KSE)
Date: 26 Sep 2018
Ithmaar Holding B.S.C holds a Board meeting on November 13, 2018 to discuss financial results of period ending September 30, 2018.
