P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
NIH announces Board changes (KSE)
Date: 26 Sep 2018
National International Holding Co. Appointed Mr. Zeyad Abdullah Abdul Aziz Al Omar as Board Member  to replace Mr. Abdul Aziz Muhammad Al Roumi - representative of Maysara Financial Company.
More » National International Holding Co. NIH    26 Sep 2018      71.00     4.70
Advertisement
More News of NIH
NIH announces Board changes (KSE) - 26 Sep 2018
NIH announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 09 May 2018
NIH holds a General meeting on May 8, 2018 (KSE) - 24 Apr 2018
NIH holds a Board meeting on March 13, 2018 (KSE) - 08 Mar 2018
NIH obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE) - 13 Dec 2017
NIH holds a Board meeting on November 7, 2017 (KSE) - 05 Nov 2017
NIH obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE) - 12 Jun 2017
NIH announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 02 May 2017
NIH holds a General meeting on May 1, 2017 (KSE) - 16 Apr 2017
NIH obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE) - 29 Nov 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center