AMAR holds a Board meeting on September 30, 2018 (KSE)

KUWAIT
SAUDI
MUSCAT
QATAR
DUBAI
ABU DHABI
BAHRAIN
MARKET
TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
FUNDAMENTAL ANALYSIS
NEWS & CORP ACTIONS
COMPANY ANALYSIS
ASMA REPORTS
ASMA CHARTS
LAST CLOSING
Daily Market Overview
Daily Sector Closing Report
Daily Share Price Report
Daily Top Shares
Daily Pivot Analysis
Daily General Market Charts - Sector Analysis
LAST WEEK
Weekly Share Price Report
Weekly Top Shares
YEARLY
Yearly Gainers & Losers
LISTED COMPANIES
Listed Companies
LAST MONTH
Monthly Share Price Report
Monthly Top Shares
DAILY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Daily Support & Resistance
Daily Chart Patterns Report
Daily Tech Indicators Changes Report
Daily Indicators Changes By Company
Daily Indicators Changes By Indicator
WEEKLY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Weekly Support & Resistance
Weekly Chart Patterns
MONTHLY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Monthly Support & Resistance
ARCHIVES
Technical Analysis Archives
FINANCIAL RESULTS
Quarterly Financial Result Analysis (Summary Report)
Annual Financial Result Analysis (Summary Report)
Archives
FINANCIAL ANALYSIS
More Detailed Fundamental Analysis by Company
News
Latest News
Search Company News
Search Business & Economic News
Events Calendar
Today Events
Upcoming Events
Coporate Actions
Latest Corp Actions
Search Corp Actions
COMPANIES FULL INFO & ANALYSIS
Company Profile
Daily Summary
Price Performance
Technical Charts
Annual Financial (Charts)
Annual Financial Summary
Quarterly Financial (Charts)
Quarterly Financial Summary
Latest News
Major Shareholders
Corporate Affiliates / Subsidiaries
Quick Summary / Company Snapshot
Price Gain & Loss Table
Peer Comparison
P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)
Daily P/E
Weekly P/E
Dividends (Tables)
Latest Dividends
Archives
Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)
Latest Yearly
Archive
Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)
Quarterly
Annual
Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)
Daily
Annual
Price to Book Value (Tables)
Daily
Quarterly
Annual
Interactive Charts
Standard Charts
Advanced Charts
Charts Gallery
AMAR holds a Board meeting on September 30, 2018 (KSE)
Date: 26 Sep 2018
Amar for Finance and Leasing Co. holds a Board meeting on September 30, 2018 to discuss future and legal entity of the company.
More »
Amar For Finance And Leasing Co. AMAR
17 Sep 2018
39.00
0.00
More News of AMAR
AMAR holds a Board meeting on September 30, 2018 (KSE)
- 26 Sep 2018
AMAR holds a Board meeting on August 5, 2018 (KSE)
- 31 Jul 2018
AMAR announces results of General meeting (KSE)
- 17 Apr 2018
AMAR holds a General meeting on April 17, 2018 (KSE)
- 27 Mar 2018
AMAR announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE)
- 26 Nov 2017
AMAR holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on November 26, 2017 (KSE)
- 07 Nov 2017
AMAR holds a Board meeting on October 31, 2017 (KSE)
- 26 Oct 2017
AMAR announces results of General meeting (KSE)
- 30 May 2017
AMAR holds a General meeting on May 29, 2017 (KSE)
- 10 May 2017
AMAR obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 8% of own shares (KSE)
- 04 Dec 2016
Latest Company News
AMAR holds a Board meeting on September 30, 2018 (KSE)
- 26 Sep 2018
MUNSHAAT announces Board list (KSE)
- 25 Sep 2018
AUB holds a Board meeting on October 29, 2018 (KSE)
- 25 Sep 2018
GBK obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE)
- 25 Sep 2018
ABK issues USD 300 Mill bonds (KSE)
- 24 Sep 2018
MARAKEZ holds a Board meeting on September 25, 2018 (KSE)
- 24 Sep 2018
KAMCO obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE)
- 24 Sep 2018
ARABREC postpones Extraordinary General meeting (KSE)
- 24 Sep 2018
KMEFIC holds a Board meeting on September 24, 2018 (KSE)
- 23 Sep 2018
ALRAI holds a General meeting on October 10, 2018 (KSE)
- 23 Sep 2018
Calendar of Events - Today
Date
Company
No Events
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
Date
Company
27 Sep
Gulf Franchising Holding Co.
02 Oct
Al Mal Investment Co.
10 Oct
Alrai Media Group Company
23 Oct
Osos Holding Group Company
24 Oct
Warba Bank
Latest Sector News
Shares of Integrated in trade effective July 15, 2018 (KSE)
- 15 Jul 2018
Approval to list shares of Integrated Holding Company in KSE (KSE)
- 04 Jul 2018
KSE announces that Safat Global is listed back effective November 7, 2017 (KSE)
- 06 Nov 2016
