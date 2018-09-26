P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

GBK obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE)
Date: 25 Sep 2018
Gulf Bank of Kuwait announced that Central Bank of Kuwait approved, on September 24, 2018, its request to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares over a period of 6 months commencing October 14, 2018 till April 14, 2019.
Gulf Bank of Kuwait GBK    26 Sep 2018      254.00     -3.00
