ABK issues USD 300 Mill bonds (KSE)
Date: 24 Sep 2018
Al-Ahli Bank of Kuwait announced conclusion of USD 300 Mill First Degree Capital bonds issue (Category A) with a 5-year maturity. Issue aims at supporting and enhancing first tranche capital.
Al-Ahli Bank of Kuwait ABK
26 Sep 2018
295.00
0.00
More News of ABK
ABK issues USD 300 Mill bonds (KSE)
- 24 Sep 2018
ABK announces results of General meeting (KSE)
- 18 Mar 2018
ABK announces results of General meeting (KSE)
- 19 Mar 2017
ABK holds a General meeting on March 18, 2017 (KSE)
- 05 Mar 2017
ABK announces results of Board meeting (KSE)
- 08 Feb 2017
ABK obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE)
- 17 Nov 2016
ABK's EGM resolutions (KSE)
- 15 Aug 2016
Results for the First Half 2016 for ABK (KSE)
- 28 Jul 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for ABK (KSE)
- 16 May 2016
ABK announces revised Board list (KSE)
- 31 Mar 2016
Latest Company News
AMAR holds a Board meeting on September 30, 2018 (KSE)
- 26 Sep 2018
MUNSHAAT announces Board list (KSE)
- 25 Sep 2018
AUB holds a Board meeting on October 29, 2018 (KSE)
- 25 Sep 2018
GBK obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE)
- 25 Sep 2018
ABK issues USD 300 Mill bonds (KSE)
- 24 Sep 2018
MARAKEZ holds a Board meeting on September 25, 2018 (KSE)
- 24 Sep 2018
KAMCO obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE)
- 24 Sep 2018
ARABREC postpones Extraordinary General meeting (KSE)
- 24 Sep 2018
KMEFIC holds a Board meeting on September 24, 2018 (KSE)
- 23 Sep 2018
ALRAI holds a General meeting on October 10, 2018 (KSE)
- 23 Sep 2018
Calendar of Events - Today
Date
Company
No Events
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
Date
Company
27 Sep
Gulf Franchising Holding Co.
02 Oct
Al Mal Investment Co.
10 Oct
Alrai Media Group Company
23 Oct
Osos Holding Group Company
24 Oct
Warba Bank
Latest Sector News
Shares of Integrated in trade effective July 15, 2018 (KSE)
- 15 Jul 2018
Approval to list shares of Integrated Holding Company in KSE (KSE)
- 04 Jul 2018
KSE announces that Safat Global is listed back effective November 7, 2017 (KSE)
- 06 Nov 2016
