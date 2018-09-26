P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

ABK issues USD 300 Mill bonds (KSE)
Date: 24 Sep 2018
Al-Ahli Bank of Kuwait announced conclusion of USD 300 Mill First Degree Capital bonds issue (Category A) with a 5-year maturity. Issue aims at supporting and enhancing first tranche capital.
Al-Ahli Bank of Kuwait ABK    26 Sep 2018      295.00     0.00
More News of ABK
ABK issues USD 300 Mill bonds (KSE) - 24 Sep 2018
ABK announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 18 Mar 2018
ABK announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 19 Mar 2017
ABK holds a General meeting on March 18, 2017 (KSE) - 05 Mar 2017
ABK announces results of Board meeting (KSE) - 08 Feb 2017
ABK obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE) - 17 Nov 2016
ABK's EGM resolutions (KSE) - 15 Aug 2016
Results for the First Half 2016 for ABK (KSE) - 28 Jul 2016
Results for the First Quarter 2016 for ABK (KSE) - 16 May 2016
ABK announces revised Board list (KSE) - 31 Mar 2016
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
