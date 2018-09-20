P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

TAAMEER acquires stake in a property at KD 5 Mill (KSE)
Date: 20 Sep 2018
Taameer Real Estate Invest Co. signed a KD 5 Mill contract to acquire 1479.5 square meter representing one third of a 4438.5 square meter property. KD 2,375,000 were paid upon conclusion of contract, while remaining KD 2,625,000 shall be paid in January 2019.
Taameer Real Estate Invest Co. TAAMEER    20 Sep 2018      32.00     2.00
