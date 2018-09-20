TAAMEER acquires stake in a property at KD 5 Mill (KSE) Date: 20 Sep 2018 Taameer Real Estate Invest Co. signed a KD 5 Mill contract to acquire 1479.5 square meter representing one third of a 4438.5 square meter property. KD 2,375,000 were paid upon conclusion of contract, while remaining KD 2,625,000 shall be paid in January 2019.