WARBABANK holds an Extraordinary General meeting on October 24, 2018 (KSE) Date: 19 Sep 2018 Warba Bank holds an Extraordinary General meeting on October 24, 2018 to discuss raising Authorized and Paid-up Capital by 50% from 1 Billion shares to 1.5 Billion shares at 100 Fils per share and 80 Fils premium. Articles of Incorporation and Bank Charter shall be amended accordingly.