KUWAIT
SAUDI
MUSCAT
QATAR
DUBAI
ABU DHABI
BAHRAIN
MARKET
TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
FUNDAMENTAL ANALYSIS
NEWS & CORP ACTIONS
COMPANY ANALYSIS
ASMA REPORTS
ASMA CHARTS
REAM adjusts value of credit facilities granted by Warba Bank (KSE)
Date: 18 Sep 2018
Real Estate Asset Management Co adjusted value of credit facility contract signed with Warba Islamic Bank from KD 11,585,000 to KD 8,865,000 as properties of the company shall be excluded from total securities covering the credit facility contract.
Real Estate Asset Management Co REAM
20 Sep 2018
195.00
-3.00
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
