REAM adjusts value of credit facilities granted by Warba Bank (KSE)
Date: 18 Sep 2018
Real Estate Asset Management Co adjusted value of credit facility contract signed with Warba Islamic Bank from KD 11,585,000 to KD 8,865,000 as properties of the company shall be excluded from total securities covering the credit facility contract.
REAM adjusts value of credit facilities granted by Warba Bank (KSE) - 18 Sep 2018
REAM reaches an initial agreement with Global Resorts (KSE) - 26 Aug 2018
REAM holds a Board meeting on August 14, 2018 (KSE) - 09 Aug 2018
REAM announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 31 May 2018
REAM announces Board list (KSE) - 31 May 2018
REAM holds a General meeting on May 31, 2018 (KSE) - 15 May 2018
REAM announces name change effective May 20, 2018 (KSE) - 15 May 2018
REAM announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 25 Apr 2018
REAM holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on April 25, 2018 (KSE) - 08 Apr 2018
REAM holds a Board meeting on November 14, 2017 (KSE) - 12 Nov 2017
