P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
ARZAN obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE)
Date: 17 Sep 2018
Arzan Financial Group for Financing and Investment announced that Capital Markets Authority approved, on September 16, 2018, ARZAN's request to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares over a period of 6 months commencing date of approval.
More » Arzan Financial Group For Financing And Investment ARZAN    18 Sep 2018      27.90     0.60
Advertisement
More News of ARZAN
ARZAN obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE) - 17 Sep 2018
ARZAN holds a Board meeting on July 30, 2018 (KSE) - 26 Jul 2018
ARZAN announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 14 May 2018
ARZAN holds a General meeting on May 13, 2018 (KSE) - 16 Apr 2018
ARZAN holds a Board meeting on November 9, 2017 (KSE) - 06 Nov 2017
ARZAN announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 20 Jul 2017
ARZAN holds a General meeting on July 19, 2017 (KSE) - 05 Jul 2017
ARZAN's results of 1st half 2016 (KSE) - 17 Aug 2016
ARZAN announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 09 Jun 2016
ARZAN holds its AGM and EGM on June 9, 2016 (KSE) - 22 May 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center