JAZEERA announces resignation of a Board Member (KSE)
Date: 16 Sep 2018
Jazeera Airways Co. accepted resignation of Board Member Mr. Suhail Khamel Hemssy for personal reasons. General meeting was called to elect a new Complementary Board Member.
Jazeera Airways Co. JAZEERA    17 Sep 2018      740.00     -5.00
More News of JAZEERA
JAZEERA announces resignation of a Board Member (KSE) - 16 Sep 2018
JAZEERA holds a Board meeting on August 14, 2018 (KSE) - 12 Aug 2018
JAZEERA announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 05 Apr 2018
JAZEERA holds a General meeting on April 5, 2018 (KSE) - 15 Mar 2018
JAZEERA announces Board list (KSE) - 30 Oct 2017
JAZEERA holds a Board meeting on October 31, 2017 (KSE) - 29 Oct 2017
JAZEERA announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 29 Oct 2017
JAZEERA holds a General meeting on October 29, 2017 (KSE) - 12 Oct 2017
JAZEERA announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 14 Sep 2017
JAZEERA holds an Extraordinary General meeting on September 14, 2017 (KSE) - 24 Aug 2017
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
