Suspension of shares of MENA effective September 12, 2018 (KSE)
Date: 12 Sep 2018
Kuwait Stock Exchange announced that shares of MENA Real Estate Company is suspended from trade from September 12, 2018 till September 16, 2018 till finalizing capital reduction procedures. Trade shall be resumed on shares effective September 17, 2018.
More » MENA Real Estate Company MENA    10 Sep 2018      25.60     1.10
