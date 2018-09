AMWAL announces end of shares collection period (KSE) Date: 09 Sep 2018 Amwal International Investment Co. announced that shares collection period granted to shareholders of Shuaa Capital has ended on September 6, 2018. Shares collected reached 128,025,460 shares representing 70.91% as per acquisition offer. Accordingly, Shuaa Capital's stake in AMWAL was raised to 87.22%