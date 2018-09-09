P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

KRE obtains approval on its optional non-cash acquisition offer (KSE)
Date: 06 Sep 2018
Kuwait Real Estate Company announced that Capital Markets Authority approved, on September 5, 2018, the optional non-cash acquisition offer presented by the company to fully acquire shares of International Resorts Company. Offer acquires each share of International Resorts against 0.455 share of KRE. Collection period commences from September 6, 2018 till October 31, 2018.
More » Kuwait Real Estate Company KRE    09 Sep 2018      47.60     -0.50
