WARBABANK obtains approval to increase capital (KSE)
Date: 03 Sep 2018
Warba Bank announced that Capital Markets Authority approved, on August 29, 2018, its request to increase capital from KD 100 Mill to KD 150 Mill at 100 Fils per share including premium to be allocated to shareholders of the bank as per relative stake.
More » Warba Bank WARBABANK    04 Sep 2018      235.00     1.00
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
