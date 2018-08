JIYAD announces Board list (KSE) Date: 29 Aug 2018 Jiyad Holding Co announced revised Board list as follows:

Sheikh Ahmad Dawood Salman Al Sabah - Chairman

Mr. Abdulmohsen Chahrayan Hassan - Deputy Chairman

Mr. Muhammad Jawad Naji Al Kalaf - Member

Mr. Soliman Khalil Ibrahim Al Yasseen - Member

Mr. Sayyad Oqlah Sayyad Al Anzi - Member