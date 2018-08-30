BPCC announces details of offer to acquire Al Kout shares (KSE) Date: 28 Aug 2018 Boubyan Petrochemicals Co. announced that Capital Markets Authority approved, on August 27, 2018, to publish document of binding acquisition offer covering remaining 53.54% shares of Al Kout Industrial capital at 766 Fils per share. Collection period commences effective September 9, 2018 till October 10, 2018.