An affiliate of MANAZEL wins a KD 3.8 Mill contract (KSE) Date: 27 Aug 2018 Manazel Holding Co. announced that affiliate company, Manazel Real Estate Development Co. (Egypt) signed an EGP 228,670,170 contract (equivalent to KD 3,882,133) with the Egyptian company Landmark Real Estate Development Co. Contract covers development of Service area (4) of Layan project. Contract value shall be paid in installments over a 3-year period.