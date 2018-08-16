P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

IFA obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE)
Date: 16 Aug 2018
International Financial Advisors announced that Capital Markets Authority approved, on August 15, 2018, its request to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares over a period of 6 months commencing date of approval.
