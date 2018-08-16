P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
MARKAZ obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE)
Date: 15 Aug 2018
Kuwait Financial Centre announced that Capital Markets Authority approved its request to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares over a period of 6 months commencing August 13, 2018.
More » Kuwait Financial Centre MARKAZ    16 Aug 2018      105.00     0.00
Advertisement
More News of MARKAZ
MARKAZ obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE) - 15 Aug 2018
MARKAZ holds a Board meeting on May 9, 2018 (KSE) - 07 May 2018
MARKAZ announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 14 Mar 2018
MARKAZ holds a Board meeting on February 6, 2018 (KSE) - 05 Feb 2018
MARKAZ commences dividend distribution effective April 26, 2017 (KSE) - 23 Apr 2017
MARKAZ announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) - 19 Apr 2017
MARKAZ holds an Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting on April 19, 2017 (KSE) - 05 Apr 2017
MARKAZ announces results of Board meeting (KSE) - 09 Mar 2017
MARKAZ obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE) - 23 Aug 2016
Results for the First Half 2016 for MARKAZ (KSE) - 14 Aug 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center