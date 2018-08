MENA announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) Date: 06 Aug 2018 MENA Real Estate Company announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on August 6, 2018. Shareholders approved to reduce capital from KD 15,299,636 to KD 13,840,949 representing value of shares unsubscribed by shareholders of Capital Holding Company. Clause (6) of Articles of Incorporation as well as Clause (5) of the Company Statute were amended accordingly.