P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

Dividends (Tables)

Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)

Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)

Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)

Price to Book Value (Tables)

Skip Navigation Links
Advertisement
Interesting Alerts
Stock Scanning
Support & Resistance Levels
Pivot Analysis
MARAKEZ holds a Board meeting on August 6, 2018 (KSE)
Date: 05 Aug 2018
Real Estate Trade Centers Co holds a Board meeting on August 6, 2018 to discuss financial results of period ended on June 30, 2018.
More » Real Estate Trade Centers Co MARAKEZ    06 Aug 2018      24.00     1.00
Advertisement
More News of MARAKEZ
MARAKEZ holds a Board meeting on August 6, 2018 (KSE) - 05 Aug 2018
MARAKEZ holds a Board meeting on March 25, 2018 (KSE) - 25 Mar 2018
MARAKEZ holds a Board meeting on November 9, 2017 (KSE) - 08 Nov 2017
MARAKEZ obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE) - 13 Sep 2017
MARAKEZ announces results of General meeting (KSE) - 20 Jul 2017
MARAKEZ holds a General meeting on July 19, 2017 (KSE) - 05 Jul 2017
MARAKEZ holds a Board meeting on March 6, 2017 (KSE) - 05 Mar 2017
MARAKEZ obtains approval to buy back or sell up to 10% of own shares (KSE) - 11 Dec 2016
MARAKEZ holds a Baord meeting on November 12, 2016 (KSE) - 08 Nov 2016
Results for the First Half 2016 for MARAKEZ (KSE) - 08 Aug 2016
» More News
Calendar of Events - Today
DateCompany
No Events
View All »
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
ALL PRICE ANALYSIS IS BASED ON END-OF-DAY CLOSINGS
Asmainfo.com a Service by
© 1999 - 2018 Orient Consulting Center