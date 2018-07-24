GFC calls up capital increase effective August 8, 2018 (KSE) Date: 01 Aug 2018 Gulf Franchising Holding Co. announced calling up capital increase of 32.11% worth KD 3,050,122 through offering 30,501,220 shares at a nominal value of 100 Fils per share excluding premium over registered shareholders as of August 2, 2018. Subscription shall be effected during the period from August 8, 2018 till August 28, 2018.