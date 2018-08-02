P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

JIYAD holds a General meeting on August 16, 2018 (KSE)
Date: 01 Aug 2018
Jiyad Holding Co holds a General meeting on August 16, 2018 to discuss renewal of permit to list shares of the company in foreign stock markets and elect new Board Members for next 3-year round.
