PAPCO announces Board list (KSE) Date: 30 Jul 2018 Palms Agro Production Co. announced formation of Board of Directors elected during General meeting held on May 29, 2018 as follows:

Mr. Badr Hamad Al Rabeah - Chairman

Mr. Faisal Faris Al Faris - Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Muhammad Othman Al-Aiban - Member

Mr. Jasim Ahmad Al Slaiti - Member

Mr. Ihab Alaa Al Din - Member