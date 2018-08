Muhammad Abdul Mohsen Al Kharafi sells part of stake in GNAHC (KSE) Date: 29 Jul 2018 Gulf North Africa Holding Co announced that Muhammad Abdul Mohsen Al Kharafi Co. accepted, on July 28, 2018, offer presented by Rawasi Al Kuwait General Trade and Contracting Company to sell part of stake in GNAHC representing 11.7% being 17,552,173 shares at 57.5 Fils per share.