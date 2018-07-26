P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)

KGL announces results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting (KSE)
Date: 26 Jul 2018

Kuwait & Gulf Link Transport Co. announced results of Ordinary and Extraordinary General meeting held on July 26, 2018. Shareholders approved the distribution of 5 Fils cash dividends per share for financial year 2017 as well as 15 grant share for each 100 share. However, shareholders did not approve capital increase and amendment of Articles of Incorporation and Company Statute to reflect the distribution of 15 grant shares for each 100 share. Consequently, no grant shares will be distributed over shareholders.

