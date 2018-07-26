KINV holds a Board meeting on July 29, 2018 (KSE)

ABOUT US - Consulting Services
KUWAIT
SAUDI
MUSCAT
QATAR
DUBAI
ABU DHABI
BAHRAIN
MARKET
TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
FUNDAMENTAL ANALYSIS
NEWS & CORP ACTIONS
COMPANY ANALYSIS
ASMA REPORTS
ASMA CHARTS
LAST CLOSING
Daily Market Overview
Daily Sector Closing Report
Daily Share Price Report
Daily Top Shares
Daily Pivot Analysis
Daily General Market Charts - Sector Analysis
LAST WEEK
Weekly Share Price Report
Weekly Top Shares
YEARLY
Yearly Gainers & Losers
LISTED COMPANIES
Listed Companies
LAST MONTH
Monthly Share Price Report
Monthly Top Shares
DAILY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Daily Support & Resistance
Daily Chart Patterns Report
Daily Tech Indicators Changes Report
Daily Indicators Changes By Company
Daily Indicators Changes By Indicator
WEEKLY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Weekly Support & Resistance
Weekly Chart Patterns
MONTHLY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
Monthly Support & Resistance
ARCHIVES
Technical Analysis Archives
FINANCIAL RESULTS
Quarterly Financial Result Analysis (Summary Report)
Annual Financial Result Analysis (Summary Report)
Archives
FINANCIAL ANALYSIS
More Detailed Fundamental Analysis by Company
News
Latest News
Search Company News
Search Business & Economic News
Events Calendar
Today Events
Upcoming Events
Coporate Actions
Latest Corp Actions
Search Corp Actions
COMPANIES FULL INFO & ANALYSIS
Company Profile
Daily Summary
Price Performance
Technical Charts
Annual Financial (Charts)
Annual Financial Summary
Quarterly Financial (Charts)
Quarterly Financial Summary
Latest News
Major Shareholders
Corporate Affiliates / Subsidiaries
Quick Summary / Company Snapshot
Price Gain & Loss Table
Peer Comparison
P/E Price-Earnings (Tables)
Daily P/E
Weekly P/E
Dividends (Tables)
Latest Dividends
Archives
Price Performance - Gain/Loss (Tables)
Latest Yearly
Archive
Earnings Per Share-EPS (Tables)
Quarterly
Annual
Market Capitalization of Companies (Tables)
Daily
Annual
Price to Book Value (Tables)
Daily
Quarterly
Annual
Interactive Charts
Standard Charts
Advanced Charts
Charts Gallery
Send Feedback
KINV holds a Board meeting on July 29, 2018 (KSE)
Date: 25 Jul 2018
Kuwait Investment Company holds a Board meeting on July 29, 2018 to discuss financial results of period ended on June 30, 2018.
Kuwait Investment Company KINV
26 Jul 2018
121.00
1.00
More News of KINV
KINV holds a Board meeting on July 29, 2018 (KSE)
- 25 Jul 2018
KINV opens nomination for Board of Directors (KSE)
- 02 Jan 2018
KINV holds a Board meeting on October 26, 2017 (KSE)
- 24 Oct 2017
KINV commences dividend distribution effective May 15, 2017 (KSE)
- 09 May 2017
KINV announces results of General meeting (KSE)
- 03 May 2017
KINV holds a General meeting on May 3, 2017 (KSE)
- 05 Apr 2017
KINV announces results of Board meeting (KSE)
- 21 Mar 2017
Results for the First Half 2016 for KINV (KSE)
- 16 Aug 2016
KINV announces results of General meeting (KSE)
- 02 Aug 2016
KINV holds a General meeting on August 2, 2016 (KSE)
- 18 Jul 2016
Latest Company News
MADAR announces results of General meeting (KSE)
- 25 Jul 2018
AAYANRE holds a Board meeting on August 5, 2018 (KSE)
- 25 Jul 2018
KINV holds a Board meeting on July 29, 2018 (KSE)
- 25 Jul 2018
ASC holds a Board meeting on July 30, 2018 (KSE)
- 25 Jul 2018
WETHAQ holds a Board meeting on July 29, 2018 (KSE)
- 25 Jul 2018
SCEM holds a Board meeting on July 28, 2018 (KSE)
- 25 Jul 2018
ALRAI denies selling an influential stake in the Group to a foreign party (KSE)
- 24 Jul 2018
GFC holds a Board meeting on July 30, 2018 (KSE)
- 24 Jul 2018
KPROJ holds a Board meeting on July 31, 2018 (KSE)
- 24 Jul 2018
ALRAI holds a Board meeting on July 24, 2018 (KSE)
- 23 Jul 2018
Calendar of Events - Today
Date
Company
26 Jul
Kuwait & Gulf Link Transport Co.
Calendar of Events - Upcoming
Date
Company
26 Jul
Kuwait & Gulf Link Transport Co.
30 Jul
Metal and Recycling Co.
06 Aug
Danah Al Safat Foodstuff Co.
06 Aug
MENA Real Estate Company
04 Nov
Tamdeen Investment Co
Latest Sector News
Shares of Integrated in trade effective July 15, 2018 (KSE)
- 15 Jul 2018
Approval to list shares of Integrated Holding Company in KSE (KSE)
- 04 Jul 2018
KSE announces that Safat Global is listed back effective November 7, 2017 (KSE)
- 06 Nov 2016
