Danah Al Safat Foodstuff Co. holds an Extraordinary General meeting on August 6, 2018 to discuss writing off part of Accumulated Losses amounting to KD 4,695,761 using Premium balance reducing Accumulated Losses to KD 307,227. Then reducing capital from KD 14,875,000 to KD 12,167,773 to cover remaining Accumulated Losses as well as cash dividends amounting to KD 2.4 Mill. Articles of Incorporation as well as Company Statute shall be amended accordingly.