SULTAN announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) Date: 19 Jul 2018 Sultan Center Food Products Co. announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on July 18, 2018. Shareholders approved to issue convertible bonds up to KD 15 Mill. Shareholders also approved to increase Authorized Capital by KD 25 Mill from KD 57,882,878 to KD 82,882,878 and amended Clause (6) of Articles of Incorporation and clause (5) of the Company Statute accordingly.