MASSALEH announces Board list (KSE) Date: 12 Jul 2018 Massaleh Real Estate Co. announced formation of Board of Directors elected during General meeting as follows:

Mr. Muhammad Dawood Mussaed Al Saleh - Chairman

Mr. Mahdi Rajab Malki - Deputy Chairman

Mr. Abdullah Faisal Al Mutawwa - Member

Mr. Saud Abdul Aziz Al Ayyoub - Member

Mr. Qais Faisal Ibrahim Al Hajri - Member

Mr. Yousuf Muhammad Yousuf Al Qannaei - Member

Mr. Abdul Razik Salah Al Mutawwa - Member