SALBOOKH announces results of Extraordinary General meeting (KSE) Date: 10 Jul 2018 Salbookh Trading Company announced results of Extraordinary General meeting held on July 10, 2018. Shareholders approved to amend Clause (5) of Articles of Incorporation and Clause (6) of the Company Statute adding production of Asphalt to purposes of the company as well as adding a new clause under number (59) to the Company Statute pertaining to Treasury Shares.